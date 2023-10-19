Terns Pharmaceuticals To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conferences

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FOSTER CITY, Calif., Oct. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Terns” or the“Company”) (Nasdaq: TERN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a portfolio of small-molecule product candidates to address serious diseases, including oncology, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and obesity, today announced that members of management will be participating in the following upcoming investor conferences:
H.C. Wainwright 7 th Annual NASH Virtual Investor Conference
Date/Time: Tuesday, October 24, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET
Format: Fireside Chat
Location: Virtual
UBS Biopharma Conference
Date/Time: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET
Format: Fireside Chat
Location: Miami Beach, FL
Live webcasts of the fireside chats will be available on the investor relations page of the Terns Pharmaceuticals website at . A replay of the webcasts will be archived on Terns' website for at least 30 days following the presentations.
About Terns Pharmaceuticals
Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a portfolio of small-molecule product candidates to address serious diseases, including oncology, NASH and obesity. Terns' pipeline includes two clinical stage development programs including an allosteric BCR-ABL inhibitor and a THR-β agonist, and preclinical small-molecule GLP-1 receptor agonist and GIPR modulator programs. For more information, please visit: .
Contacts for Terns
Investors
Justin Ng
Media
Jenna Urban
Berry & Company Public Relations
