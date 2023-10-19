Mālie Organics Launches New Aroma Collection Tiare

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Mālie ventures from Hawai'I to the sister islands of Tahiti to bring you this beautiful collection!

KOLOA, HAWAII, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Mālie Organics (pronounced mah-lee-ay), Hawai'i's premier beauty brand, is excited to introduce Tiare, a brand-new aroma collection. Alluring, warm, tropical – this scent is a Pacific Island dream. A botanical blend of tropical coconut, aromatic vanilla and brilliant Tiare creates this classic Monoi from Tahiti.“Inspiration and creativity come from traveling,” said Dana Roberts, founder of Malie Organics.“My husband and I love to travel to Tahiti, considered one of Hawai'i's closest cousins. An untouched paradise, just 5 1/2 hours by plane south of Hawai'i, visiting Tahiti feels like stepping back in time to a world where time slows and the elements tend to seep into your soul. Over the last several years of visiting this magical island destination, Mālie has been working on this new fragrance that captures the authentic essence of Tahiti. Based on coconut, tiare flower and ever-present sun, we are so excited to introduce these new products that will transport you to this very special place.”Mālie Organics' Tiare aroma collection will be available in 7 amazing products to start:.Beauty Oil – A fragrant, therapeutic blend of natural and organic botanical oils that moisturize and revitalize from head to toe. $45.Body Gloss – A beauty industry first, this powerful fusion of botanical ingredients is an original and unique formula that can moisturize your body with the same glorious luster of a lip gloss. $35.Body Polish – An exquisite treatment featuring a blend of botanical oils and sugars that gently, yet effectively exfoliate, nourish and hydrate skin leaving it silky-smooth and glowing. $29.Roll-On Perfume – This organic perfume oil absorbs quickly to give anyone's skin an amazing fragrance. Fits in any clutch or purse for day and night use, and perfect for travel. $32.Eau De Parfum – This soft, subtle perfume is travel-friendly and layers beautifully with other Mālie products. $45.Soy Candle – Made from petroleum-free, clean-burning soy wax and burns from a 100% cotton wick. Burns for 60 hours. $44.Luxe Cream Soap – This luxurious formula lathers beautifully and is so hydrating you can shave with it. The cold process method preserves the integrity of the natural ingredients and the benefits they have on the skin, creating a longer-lasting bar of soap. $19Available beginning September 2023 atAbout Mālie OrganicsFounded in 2004, Malie (pronounced mah-LEE-ay) is the essence of organic beauty, offering luxurious natural and organic products for the home, body and spirit. All Mālie products are made in the USA, drawing on the talent and time-honored traditions of local artisans, using natural, organic and wild-crafted ingredients. Honoring their Hawaiian roots, all Mālie products feature indigenous and local Hawaiian flora. Each product is formulated without the use of petroleum, mineral spirits, sulfates or parabens, and approved by the Natural Products Association. All products are vegan and cruelty-free. For more information and list of retailers, visit . Address: 2829 Ala Kalanikaumaka Ste F-133, Koloa, HI 96756

