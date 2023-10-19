Introducing Anne Britten's Riveting Thriller“Mayhem, Murder, And Mabel Brookshire”

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) UNITED STATES , October 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / --

Anne Britten's“Mayhem, Murder, and Mabel Brookshire” is a thrilling book that pulls readers into a world of danger, mystery, and high-stakes spying. This story is about a retired detective who works for the CIA. It is full of mysteries that will keep readers on the edge.



The story begins with a terrible event that leaves Mabel speechless. After that, the plot takes several unexpected turns that will keep readers hooked until the end.



Britten's masterful storytelling takes readers on a journey through Mabel's transformation from a grieving widow to a determined operative. Readers will be drawn into a mysterious and suspenseful world as Mabel continues her mission. The tension is rising, and you won't want to put the book down until you know what will happen.



Readers enter a dangerous and secretive world as Mabel begins her mission. The stakes are higher as she must use her cunning and experience to outwit invisible enemies in dangerous terrain. Britten skillfully builds tension on every page, leaving readers breathless for the next revelation.

“Mayhem, Murder, and Mabel Brookshire” is a thrilling mystery and a motivational tale about human perseverance. Britten explores human psychology through Mabel's journey, touching on loss, tenacity, and dreaming.



The complex plot will keep readers turning pages and cheering for Mabel as she fights her past and present. The story flows naturally thanks to Britten's storytelling skills, keeping the reader engaged until the end.



Anne Britten's“Mayhem, Murder, and Mabel Brookshire” will captivate readers. This compelling story shows how far people will go to achieve their goals. Fans of thrilling fiction must read this book due to its vivid characters, heart-pounding suspense, and intriguing plot.



“Mayhem, Murder, and Mabel Brookshire” is available now on Amazon:



About the Author

Anne Britten is a retired respiratory therapist living in the Foothills of North Carolina with her husband of 55 years. Her love for travel has taken her to China, Thailand, and Aruba. Anne and her husband have two children, Amy and Scott, five grandchildren, and an eleven-year-old Shih Tzu named Suki.

