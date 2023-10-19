Cincinnati Welcomes Newest Nékter Juice Bar®, Grand Opening Saturday, October 21St

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Nékter Juice Bar offers Juices, Acai Bowls & smoothies.

First 15 guests receive Free Nékter for six months, Plus, $2 juices and smoothies will be available for purchase from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm.

CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Nékter Juice Bar® is expanding in Ohio with its newest store opening in Cincinnati. The Kenwood Nékter is located at 7829 Kenwood Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45236. and will host a grand opening celebration on Saturday, October 21st. The first 15 guests to visit the store will receive free Nékter for six months*, plus one extra lucky guest will win Free Nékter for a Year! * The event is open to the public and will also feature $2 Juices and Smoothies* (16 oz) from 10 a.m.- 2 p.m.Franchise owners Brad and Sarah Downs will lead the Kenwood Place Nékter. Prior to joining Nekter, Sarah Downs was a teacher at Ursuline Academy for 18 years. Brad Downs is an underwriter for a multinational insurance company. Both of them grew up in Cincinnati and currently live in the Loveland area. They have two young children.“We chose the Kenwood market largely due to its vibrant retail presence as well as many complementary health and wellness concepts such as Bodied Boot Camp, Club Pilates, Pure Barre, Orangetheory Fitness, Crunch Fitness, CYCLEBAR, TRIBE Fitness, Body Alive Fitness, etc.,” said Brad Downs, Co-owner of the Kenwood Place Nékter.“Kenwood Place was remodeled and now features a beautiful center that we are proud to call home and we are excited to welcome guests to our new location!”The Cincinnati Nékter grand opening will also feature face painting, balloon twisting, music, surprises. Plus, the fan favorite Acai Banana Berry Bowl will be available for purchase for $6 during the celebration.RSVP Here!Nékter Juice Bar serves natural ingredients for real people with real health benefits. In addition, the brand has entirely transformed the juice bar experience, offering total ingredient transparency by eliminating hidden fillers, unnecessary sugars, processed ingredients, and artificial flavors from its menu.Nékter offers freshly made juices, smoothies, and açaí bowls made to order. Customers can customize their orders by adding or removing ingredients to create a drink or bowl that meets their specific dietary needs and tastes.The Cincinnati Nékter is a 925 sq. ft. space located across from Kenwood Towne Center, a major shopping destination in Cincinnati. The store is open Monday through Friday from 8 am - 7 pm and Saturday and Sunday from 8 am - 6 pm. In addition, the location offers dine-in, online ordering, and catering.“Our favorite part of being in the Nekter family is being able to provide our community with a fresh, vibrant, healthy, delicious and affordable product,” added Sarah Downs, Co-owner of the Kenwood Place Nékter.To learn more about Nékter, including their menu and locations, visit or follow the Cincinnati Nékter on Instagram @nektercincinnati or on Facebook.You can also download the Nékter loyalty app to start earning juicy rewards. The app is available for free via the Apple Store or Google Play.*Free Nékter for 6 months is equal to one 16-ounce free smoothie, juice, or acai bowl once a week for 26 weeks. - The free Nekter can only be redeemed at the Kenwood location.*Free Nékter for a year is equal to one 16-ounce free smoothie, juice, or acai bowl once a week for 52 weeks. - The free Nekter can only be redeemed at the Kenwood location.* $2 16oz juices available for purchase Berry Banana Burst, Pink Flamingo, The Buzz and Green Apple Detox, only two purchases available per guest.About Nékter Juice Bar®As the pioneer of the modern juice bar experience and the champion of menu transparency and ingredient integrity, Nékter Juice Bar was founded in 2010 to nourish America's increasing appetite for plant-based, healthy food options that promote and support various lifestyles and diet preferences. With a steady eye on innovation, the health and wellness brand offers a delicious menu of freshly made, clean, and nutrient-rich juices, superfood smoothies, acai bowls, wellness shots, cold-pressed "Grab N' Go" juices, healthy snacks, and several natural cleanse options to help guests live "Better with Nékter." At its core, Nékter believes that "healthy" can taste great, be easily accessible, and be affordable too.Now with 330 locations open or in development, Nékter is an industry leader in the truly healthy juice bar category. Recent industry recognition includes being named multiple times to the Entrepreneur Top Food Franchises list and earning a spot on the Inc. 5000 Honor Roll, reserved only for companies named to theInc. 500 at least five times. Since opening its first location in 2010, Nékter has received tremendous recognition from multiple leading business and restaurant industry authorities such as Franchise Times, Nation's Restaurant News, Newsweek, QSR Magazine, Restaurant Business, and more. Recently, Nation's Restaurant News ranked Nékter in the top 250 restaurant brands in the country. Nékter also offers discounted franchising opportunities for women business owners and veterans.For more information about Nékter, including franchising opportunities, visit .

