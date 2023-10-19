Mālie Organics Unveils Exclusive 'Ōhi'a Lehua Holiday Collection

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

A Gift to Preserve Hawai'i's Rainforests

KOLOA, HAWAII, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- As the holiday season approaches, the search for the perfect gifts that both indulge and make a positive impact begins. Mālie Organics is delighted to bring back its featured 'Ōhi'a Lehua Holiday Collection , a line of natural products meticulously crafted from native Hawaiian botanicals. Not only does this collection bring paradise to every occasion, but it also embodies a commitment to environmental sustainability.Mālie Organics, Hawai'i's premier beauty brand, is known for its dedication to natural and organic products that honor the local Hawaiian flora. In the spirit of preserving Hawai'i's unique botanical beauty, Mālie proudly announces that 10% of all sales from the 'Ōhi'a Lehua Holiday Collection will be donated to Limahuli Garden & Preserve and Kaua'i Invasive Species Committee (KISC) during this holiday season.ʻŌhi'a trees, cherished symbols of Hawai'i's natural beauty and cultural heritage, have deep roots in the forests and communities. Once abundant across the Hawaiian Islands, ʻōhiʻa play a vital role in maintaining forest health, safeguarding valuable resources, nurturing diverse plant life, and providing a haven for unique native fauna. They are celebrated in countless moʻolelo (stories), hula (dance), and mele (song) and serve as a representation of resilience and growth.Sadly, 'ōhi'a across Hawaiʻi are threatened by Rapid 'Ōhi'a Death or ROD, a fungus (Ceratocystis fimbriate) that attacks and kills these beloved trees.At Limahuli Garden and Preserve, dedicated staff members care for 'ōhiʻa and work to raise awareness about the importance of these trees and the ongoing threat of ROD. When visiting Limahuli Garden, one can see firsthand the incredible beauty of a thriving native forest where 'ōhiʻa trees play a crucial role.Mālie Organics' 'Ōhi'a Lehua Holiday Collection includes a range of products, each capturing the authentic essence of the Hawaiian Islands' natural beauty. Fresh, clean, divine, Mālie's signature scent, Kōke'e, is the aroma of this collection, evoking aloha and tranquility. The product lineup features:.Kōke'e body cream.Kōke'e body wash.Kōke'e beauty oil.Kōke'e body gloss.Kōke'e hand soap.Kōke'e island ambiance mist.Kōke'e island ambiance reed diffusersMālie's 'Ōhi'a Lehua Holiday Collection is a meaningful gift that will have a lasting impact on ʻōhiʻa and all that they sustain. Join us in supporting Limahuli Garden & Preserve and Kaua'i Invasive Species Committee (KISC) and contribute to the preservation of Hawai'i's unique botanical beauty by selecting a product from our 'Ōhi'a Lehua Holiday Collection.About Mālie OrganicsFounded in 2004, Malie (pronounced mah-LEE-ay) is the essence of organic beauty, offering luxurious natural and organic products for the home, body and spirit. All Mālie products are made in the USA, drawing on the talent and time-honored traditions of local artisans, using natural, organic and wild-crafted ingredients. Honoring their Hawaiian roots, all Mālie products feature indigenous and local Hawaiian flora. Each product is formulated without the use of petroleum, mineral spirits, sulfates or parabens, and approved by the Natural Products Association. All products are vegan and cruelty-free. For more information and list of retailers, visit . Address: 2829 Ala Kalanikaumaka Ste F-133, Koloa, HI 96756

Jenna Bracewell

Malie Organics

+1 808-332-6220

email us here