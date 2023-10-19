Nékter Juice Bar® Celebrates Grand Opening In Chula Vista, Oct. 21

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CHULA VISTA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Nékter Juice Bar® is growing its Southern California presence with the latest store opening in Chula Vista, CA. The newest Nékter is located at 1741 Eastlake Pkwy, Suite 105 and will host a grand opening celebration on Saturday October 21, 2023. Guests will have two opportunities at winning in honor of the big day. Two lucky people will receive Free Nékter for 6 Months! The celebration is slated from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. on October 21.The Chula Vista Nékter Juice Bar family joined the brand three years ago and have been key in growing the Nékter brand in Southern California.“The reason we chose Nékter Juice Bar is because I have always been very passionate about leading a healthy lifestyle. I believe drinking juices and smoothies is a very essential and key habit that should be incorporated into the daily routine if you want to be healthy,” said the Chula Vista Nékter Juice Bar Family.“The greater San Diego community appreciates health and fitness, making it a great match for the Nékter brand.”The Chula Vista Nékter grand opening will also feature face painting, balloon twisting, music, surprises and $3 Juices and smoothies will be available for purchase from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.!For your chance at winning the Free Nékter for 6 Months, simply pre-register for the grand opening celebration or enter for your chance to win by attending the October 21 event.RSVP Here!Launched in 2010 in Southern California, Nékter has become one of the industry's most successful brands. The brand continues to bring its mission and nutrient-rich menu to more communities across the country, with more than 330 locations open or in various stages of development.Nékter Juice Bar serves natural ingredients for real people with real health benefits. In addition, the brand has entirely transformed the juice bar experience, offering total ingredient transparency by eliminating hidden fillers, unnecessary sugars, processed ingredients, and artificial flavors from its menu.Nékter offers freshly made juices, smoothies, and açaí bowls made to order. Customers can customize their orders by adding or removing ingredients to create a drink or bowl that meets their specific dietary needs and tastes.The Chula Vista Nékter is a 1,274 sq. ft. space located in San Diego County. The store is open daily from 7 am - 8 pm. The location offers dine-in, online ordering, and catering.To learn more about Nékter, including their menu and locations, visit or follow the Chula Vista Nékter on Instagram and TikTok @nektereastlake.You can also download the Nékter loyalty app to start earning juicy rewards. The app is available for free via the Apple Store or Google Play.About Nékter Juice Bar®As the pioneer of the modern juice bar experience and the champion of menu transparency and ingredient integrity, Nékter Juice Bar was founded in 2010 to nourish America's increasing appetite for plant-based, healthy food options that promote and support various lifestyles and diet preferences. With a steady eye on innovation, the health and wellness brand offers a delicious menu of freshly made, clean, and nutrient-rich juices, superfood smoothies, acai bowls, wellness shots, cold-pressed "Grab N' Go" juices, healthy snacks, and several natural cleanse options to help guests live "Better with Nékter." At its core, Nékter believes that "healthy" can taste great, be easily accessible, and be affordable too.Now with 330 locations open or in development, Nékter is an industry leader in the truly healthy juice bar category. Recent industry recognition includes being named multiple times to the Entrepreneur Top Food Franchises list and earning a spot on the Inc. 5000 Honor Roll, reserved only for companies named to the Inc. 500 at least five times. Since opening its first location in 2010, Nékter has received tremendous recognition from multiple leading business and restaurant industry authorities such as Franchise Times, Nation's Restaurant News, Newsweek, QSR Magazine, Restaurant Business, and more. Recently, Nation'sRestaurant News ranked Nékter in the top 250 restaurant brands in the country. Nékter also offers discounted franchising opportunities for women business owners and veterans.For more information about Nékter, including franchising opportunities, visit

