Wellnami, RI's First Food Addiction Center Opens In Warwick

- Tassia Joseph, Founder of WellnamiWARWICK, RHODE ISLAND, USA, October 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Wellnami today announces the opening of Rhode Island's first food addiction recovery and wellness support center in Warwick. Wellnami provides help for adults of all genders with unwanted food behaviors like food addiction and binge eating problems.“Food addiction is a real problem but there's a huge lack of food addiction treatment available,” said Tassia Joseph, Founder of Wellnami.“Our new location will allow more adults in Rhode Island to get the help they need to begin their journey towards food addiction recovery.”Located at 3970 Post Rd in Warwick, RI, Wellnami offers its members structured and customized programs, akin to intensive outpatient eating disorder programs, for food addicts who want to stop binge eating, quit obsessing over food, manage their weight loss, and stay motivated to get fit, but can't because of self-sabotage.Programming implements food addiction support, daily wellness check-ups, accountability coaching and 1-on-1 guidance, mind-body fitness coaching, weight loss management support, group coaching, private online community, eating habits coaching, and health wellness support.“Food addiction creates chaos from within and it doesn't want anything to do with achieving optimal health. We know this mind-body struggle all too well,” said Joseph.“To make new wellness habits stick for good, daily support and accountability coaching is the only way and Wellnami provides that for food addicts.”Wellnami also partners with healthcare providers in Rhode Island who specialize in binge eating, food addiction, and all other unwanted food behaviors. Members have access to Wellnami's directory of vetted therapists, nutritionists, and doctors who offer food addiction services and treatment programs.To schedule an appointment or make a referral, please call (401) 287-2771 or email . Appointments also can be made through Wellnami's website.Wellnami offers programs and provides support for food addiction, yo-yo dieting, overweight issues, emotional eating, eating addiction, binge eating problems, junk food addiction, compulsive overeating, food obsession, and other unwanted food behaviors.About Wellnami:Wellnami is Rhode Island's first food addiction recovery and wellness support center for food addicts who want to stop binge eating, quit obsessing about food, manage their weight loss, and stay motivated to get fit, but can't because of self-sabotage.Wellnami offers food addiction support, daily wellness check-ups, accountability coaching and 1-on-1 guidance, mind-body fitness coaching, weight loss management support, group coaching, private online community, eating habits coaching, and health wellness support.Wellnami provides support for food addiction, yo-yo dieting, overweight issues, emotional eating, eating addiction, binge eating problems, junk food addiction, compulsive overeating, food obsession, and other unwanted food behaviors.Rhode Island Office:3970 Post Rd, Warwick, RI 02886Business Hours (by appointment only):Monday - Friday 8:30am to 4:30pmClosed on Saturday and SundayVisit the Wellnami Media Room to stay in touch with current Wellnami information.Media Contact:Halley MooreWellnami(401) 287-2771# # #

