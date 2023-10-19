Voices Of Note Elects New Board Members And Names David Aurilio Executive Director

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATE, October 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Voices of Note Elects New Board Members and Names David Aurilio Executive DirectorAtlanta Women Chorus (AWC) and Atlanta Gay Men's Chorus (AGMC) Unveil Unforgettable Concerts of the SeasonVoices of Note, Atlanta's oldest choral organization, today announced the appointment of four new members to its board of directors. They come from law, education, finance, and the arts and join newly, as well as new officers for the 2024 fiscal year, as of October 3, 2023. They also hired executive director David Aurilio to lead the nonprofit organization."We are thrilled to welcome these exceptional individuals to the Voices of Note board. Greg, Katie, Gabrielle, and Huiling bring a wealth of experience, unique skills, and unwavering commitment to our mission of promoting social equity through artistry.” David Aurilio, Voices of Note - Executive Director.“Their diverse backgrounds and passion for the arts will undoubtedly strengthen our organization and help us continue positively impacting the communities we serve."New members of the Board of Directors:Greg Wiggins is a client-focused REALTOR® and a mentor dedicated to best practices. He has over 15 years of experience in Midtown and Intown Atlanta real estate. His real estate journey began with a passion for renovating historic homes built before 1925, leading to the creation of Intown Design Group, a Decatur-based design-build firm. His background has proven invaluable for helping clients assess homes' condition, value, and investment potential.Katie Culp, over the past eight years, Katie has demonstrated a remarkable ability to transform a small business, which originated in the confines of their living room, into a trusted and globally recognized operation. TULIPCAKE offers popular fundraiser e-commerce websites and personalized clothing and promotional items. Her client list includes HBO, Hulu, Disney, Amazon, Netflix, Coca-Cola, Delta, and Marvel. She's well-connected throughout metr0-Atlanta and is known as a self-starter with an extensive network of business contacts and professional partnership opportunities.Gabrielle Claiborne is the Co-founder and CEO of Transformation Journeys Worldwide, a leading transgender-focused inclusion training and consulting firm dedicated to helping forward-thinking organizations optimize their talent attraction and retention strategies. Through extensive travel and collaboration with industry giants like Home Depot, Sun Life Financial, and Comcast, she empowers companies to create fully trans-inclusive cultures, fostering collaboration, innovation, and a positive impact on the bottom line.Huiling Chen is a Principal Product Manager at LexisNexis is driven by a passion for the arts. With a gifted cellist son, Huiling has dedicated years to supporting various orchestral organizations as a volunteer. Huiling believes music and art are essential for nurturing the soul and seeks to join the VON board to contribute to its mission. Her skills include volunteer coordination, web design, networking, and much experience supporting the arts.Returning members of the board include:Dan Dunlop, ChairSharla Borghorst, Vice-ChairMarc Tammes, TreasurerGail Crowder, SecretaryElizabeth Scott, Board MemberJennifer Sutton, Board MemberSarah Kody, Board MembersJoey Jaworski, Board MemberThrough the organization's current fundraising efforts and continued advocacy for human rights issues facing their communities, Voices of Note has marshaled itself into opportunities to reach new audiences throughout the Metro Atlanta community, like the ones to come.AWC Presents "Free Spirits Concert and Costume Contest"Dates: October 27th at 7:00 p.m. and October 28th at 2:00 p.m.Venue: Druid Hills Presbyterian Church, 1026 Ponce De Leon Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, GA, 30306AGMC Presents 43rd Annual Holiday ConcertDate: December 1st at 8:00 p.m., December 2nd at 2:00 p.m., and December 2nd at 6:00 p.m.Venue: The Cathedral of St. Philip, 2744 Peachtree Road Northwest, Atlanta, GA, 30305AWC Presents Holiday MemoriesDates: December 16th at 2:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.Venue: Conant Performing Arts Hall - Oglethorpe University, 4484 Peachtree Rd. NE, Atlanta GA 30319Voices of Note invites everyone to experience the power of music and the joy of community through these incredible performances. Take advantage of the opportunity to be part of these unforgettable moments. Get your tickets early, and prepare to be moved by the incredible talent of AWC and AGMC.For more information about Voices of Note and to purchase tickets, please visit .###About the Atlanta Gay Men's Chorus, Atlanta Women's Chorus, and Voices of Note:Voices of Note, the not-for-profit organization governing our choruses, is a catalyst for social change. The renowned Atlanta Gay Men's Chorus and Atlanta Women's Chorus comprise the largest community music organization in the Southeast. Each chorus presents three annual concert experiences defined by musical excellence and a commitment to promoting equality for all people. 