Opennebula 6.8 Advancing Virtualization Capabilities And Backup Efficiency

The latest OpenNebula 6.8“Rosette” enhances user experience, incorporates advanced virtualization capabilities, and brings enterprise backup efficiency.

- Constantino Vázquez, COO at OpenNebula SystemsMADRID, SPAIN, October 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- OpenNebula 6.8“Rosette” is the fifth stable release of the OpenNebula 6 series, focusing on features to improve the end-user experience as well as to optimize the use of the HW resources in KVM-based infrastructures.Enterprise backup capabilities have been key to many organizations' roadmap to success and this version's introduction of Backup Jobs broadly enhances the ability to define dynamic backup operations and simplifies the management of your cloud infrastructure. This new feature allows you to establish a unified backup policy for multiple VMs, encompassing schedules, backup retention, and filesystem freeze mode, as well as maintain control over the execution of backup operations, ensuring they do not disrupt ongoing workloads. Moreover, it allows for the monitoring of the progress of backup operations, essential to estimating backup times accurately.And with KVM being a fundamental mainstay in open source virtualization and cloud computing, 6.8“Rosette” packs plenty of cogent improvements to the KVM drivers, allowing for more fine-tuning and specification of lower-level features, as well as improved and expanded default settings for performance improvements. These features have been implemented in the KVM drivers, and where logical, are exposed through the front-end UI, as well.The OpenNebula 6 series has featured a continued overhaul of the user interface with the evolution of FireEdge Sunstone, and version 6.8“Rosette” brings a comprehensive facelift with a completely new tab for User information, major improvements on data presentation, accounting and quota dashboards, and informational reporting.Check OpenNebula/rosette for detailed release notes and guidance on downloading the code.#####About OpenNebula SystemsOpenNebula Systems develops OpenNebula, supports its Community, and provides SLA-based support, enterprise tools, consulting, and managed cloud services. OpenNebula Systems has a global presence with offices in Europe and the US.Check OpenNebula/enterprise for more information.Part of the new functionality in OpenNebula 6.8 'Rosette' has been funded by the COGNIT Project through the European Union's Horizon Europe research and innovation programme, under Grant Agreement 101092711 – SovereignEdge (2023-2025).Check SovereignEdge for more information.

