MDACA Privategpt Now Available In AWS Marketplace

FALLS CHURCH, VA, USA, October 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Spin Systems, Inc. , an Advanced Tier Services Partner in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN), announced today it has released MDACA PrivateGPT for immediate purchase in AWS Marketplace. As a component of the flagship MDACA (Multiplatform, Data Acquisition, Collection, and Analytics) data fabric product suite, this offering further enhances the ease-of-use for our technology solutions to users globally.

As the demand for cloud-based solutions continues to accelerate, SpinSys continues to recognize the importance of meeting customers where they are. By offering MDACA PrivateGPT in AWS Marketplace , customers gain direct access to an extensive network of cloud-based services and solutions, allowing them to seamlessly deploy MDACA PrivateGPT for their specific environment and business needs.

MDACA PrivateGPT is a revolutionary application of artificial intelligence (AI) technology harnessed as another resource for enterprises to utilize in advancing and meeting corporate objectives and overall success. As a natural language processing tool, its performance, reliability, and scalability running on AWS make it an invaluable tool for businesses looking to stay at the forefront of innovation in a rapidly evolving digital landscape.

MDACA PrivateGPT is a powerful and innovative enterprise version of GPT providing data privacy and security by running on an organization's servers, enhancing data protection compliance by mitigating the risks associated with sensitive information going outside your organization. MDACA PrivateGPT assists with a wide range of business tasks such as answering queries, generating reports, and enhancing software development activities.

AWS Marketplace is a digital catalog with thousands of software listings from independent software vendors that makes it easy to find, test, buy, and deploy software that runs on AWS. By making the MDACA data fabric suite available in AWS Marketplace with MDACA PrivateGPT, SpinSys is enabling organizations to harness the power of AWS and leverage the capabilities of MDACA PrivateGPT effortlessly.

"We are excited to make MDACA PrivateGPT available in AWS Marketplace," said Mike Peterson, Vice President of Research and Innovation. "This enables us to provide an elevated experience for cloud users, ensuring seamless integration and unparalleled performance for organizations of all sizes to leverage the privacy and customization of MDACA PrivateGPT."

MDACA PrivateGPT enhances key strengths of GPT to meet a wide range of business needs. Available for Amazon Machine Image (AMI) deployment with your preferred Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2) instance and type, MDACA PrivateGPT is optimized to enable Government and commercial entities to customize and apply this private GPT solution to their business challenges across the enterprise.

About Spin Systems - SpinSys provides a comprehensive range of cloud services including stabilizing, modernizing, and migrating legacy and complex enterprise applications, developing migration plans and roadmaps, creating solutions for Big Data problems, refactoring applications, and developing new cloud-based systems. With a commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction, SpinSys is dedicated to delivering top-quality solutions that help businesses thrive in today's digital landscape. SpinSys is an AWS Government competency partner, AWS authorized reseller, and vendor of professional services and MDACA data fabric suite applications available in AWS Marketplace.

