The Undercover Unit Launches Event Planning Service

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) MOUNT HOLLY, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The Undercover Unit , a New Jersey-based entertainment/event company, has just launched a new service specializing in fully immersive themed parties. From bachelorette/bachelor parties to birthday celebrations and full weekend adventures, the Undercover Unit offers a variety of prepackaged adventures, like solving a murder mystery, living through a horror movie, or infiltrating the mob. They also offer custom event planning for those looking for a truly unique experience.



"Many people are ditching the traditional party models and the trend is all about stepping outside of the ordinary and immersing ourselves in a new experience," says Tony Slade founder of The Undercover Unit. "We believe that every celebration should be an adventure, an escape from the everyday. And that's exactly what we aim to deliver." Tony Slade also stated that he uses his experience as an actor/director/writer and his 15 years in law enforcement to create the most realistic adventures that he can.



For more information, visit



About The Undercover Unit: Founded with a passion for creating extraordinary experiences, The Undercover Unit is a premier event planning service specializing in fully interactive, immersive themed parties. With a commitment to detail and a team of professionals dedicated to bringing dreams to life, The Undercover Unit takes parties to new heights of excitement and adventure.



