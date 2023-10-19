Multigenerational Estate In Plano, TX To Be Sold At Online Auction November 6Th

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

5500 Hamptondale Rd., Plano, TX 75093 to be sold online via Interluxe Auctions on November 6th.

Situated on 3± acres at the end of a cul-de-sac, this one-of-a-kind estate in Texas will be sold via Interluxe Auctions with a starting bid of $1.

PLANO, TX, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Interluxe Auctions, the leading online luxury real estate auction marketplace, is excited to announce the upcoming online auction for The Hamptondale Estate in Plano, TX. The property was previously listed for $4,995,000 and is now headed to auction with a starting bid of $1,500,000 on Monday, November 6th at 9:00 am CDT.Surrounded by lush forest bordering White Rock Creek, the French country style estate boasts 11 bedrooms, 11 full bathrooms, and 2 half baths. The versatile floor plan seamlessly caters to diverse lifestyles, offering a light-filled formal living room, 2 kitchens, an ensuite with every bedroom, a home theater, a hobby room equipped with multiple workstations, a private office/library, and 2 garages for up to 10 cars. The exterior of the home features a covered veranda with an outdoor kitchen and built-in grill, a large stone patio, and a lavish pool and spa all within the fenced-in yard.The Hamptondale Estate was built for the founder of Barney & Friends, Cheryl Leach. Leach owned the entire Hamptondale Rd., and sold off each parcel, creating a community with rare close proximity to the historical districts of Dallas with no HOA.“As a luxury real estate agent, I'm committed to delivering the best outcomes for my clients,” stated Dona Timm of Timm Properties.“We chose to partner with Interluxe Auctions because of their experience in the dynamics and mechanics of marketing and selling luxury properties. The Interluxe Auction platform will showcase the beauty and value of this property.”"It's a delight to be working with Dona; she is very experienced and knowledgeable,” stated Stacy Kirk, Vice President of Interluxe Auctions.“The Hamptondale Estate is a unique and luxurious property with a highly flexible floor plan providing for multigenerational living or for the family that likes to entertain. The design and prime location make this an exciting opportunity."The Hamptondale Estate is being offered in cooperation with Dona Timm of Timm Properties. Bidding will take place online exclusively at when the auction begins Monday, November 6th, 2023. Previews are Friday and Saturday, November 3-4, from 11:00 am - 3:00 pm, and Sunday, November 5th, from 1:00 pm- 4:00 pm. Agents are fully protected, and a buyer's agent commission is being offered.More information about the property, including due diligence and procedures for registering to bid, can be found at See Auction Terms and Conditions at for complete details.ABOUT INTERLUXEInterluxe is the preeminent online luxury real estate auction platform founded in 2013. Interluxe has an exclusive private client list that has been compiled and curated for over 20 years. Interluxe has represented properties in 27 states and territories throughout the U.S. and abroad and is expanding to more international regions. For more luxury home auctions or information, visit , and follow @InterluxeAuctions on Facebook, @Interluxeauctns on Twitter, @InterluxeAuctions on Instagram, and @Interluxe on LinkedIn.

