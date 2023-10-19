Emotional And Uplifting Songs In Classic Book“Love Songs, Pull Heartstrings

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Karl Hicken's Book "Love Songs" now available on Amazon and other digital channels worldwide.

Prolific Author Karl Hicken, Author of "Love Songs," "Sojourns," and "Journeys"

Karl Hicken Writes His Most Emotional and Timeless Piece Ever, Written to Inspire and Bring Delight

RICHMOND, CA, USA, October 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The personal emotions of a poet are known to be the deepest.A poet's masterpiece is an output of his feelings and emotions - a genuine message from his heart, mind, and soul. When this work comes to life, it brings different levels of emotions - pensive, heartbreaking, inspirational, and motivational - all at the same time. A poet's compositions paint a vivid picture and bring us on an unimaginable journey to the different facets of life.The same can be deduced from the songs written by the creative and masterful mind of Karl Hicken , a prolific poet and author of three books. This time, Hicken takes his readers to a deeper emotional connection through“Love Songs ,” a book filled with songs derived from his personal and heartfelt experience of love. The book powerfully and skillfully connects one's emotions through the creative use of words, paving an emotional journey for the readers.In“Love Songs,” readers can surely relate and feel mushy through Hicken's beautifully crafted phrases. Lines such as,“You whisper to my heart without saying a word. Softly I hear you when you don't say a thing,” and“The sun rises in your eyes. The moon and the stars are the gifts you give to what were dark and empty skies” bring joy to the lonely hearts.Hicken exposes that this book was once a high school yearbook entry to his best friend, Debbie. Hicken crafted all of the compositions with passion and love, anchored on his distant yet vivid memories, making the book an all-time classic.Hicken expresses his love for the beach and sand in this book as expressed by his book's cover photo. When asked to describe his book, Hicken responds poetically:“Soul prints in the sand, seasons forever lost, soulmates coming home.” Hicken further explains by saying,“Seasons come and go. Once a season ends, we are ready to face another and move forward. However, our soul mates may leave us, but just like the seasons, a soul mate will always come back.”In addition to“Love Songs,” Hicken also penned two other books entitled“Sojourns” and“Journeys”. Grab a copy of all three books on Amazon and other leading digital channels worldwide.Follow Karl Hicken on Facebook:ABOUT BOOKS DISCOVERY :Books Discovery Inc. is a publishing and marketing agency that prides itself on its diverse set of talented, artistic, and driven partners, anchored on the goal of discovering the next big thing in the literary industry! Books Discovery provides collaborative and tailored-fit publicity strategies that boost your masterpieces to a whole new level. Conveniently located in the heart of San Francisco Bay area, we are dedicated to helping self-published authors ignite their careers in the industry by providing only the right tools for the trade to succeed!

Judy del Rosario

Books Discovery Inc.

+1 510-573-8151

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Instagram