WESTPORT WESTON FAMILY YMCA HOSTS ALZHEIMER's & DEMENTIA COMMUNITY TALK

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) WESTPORT, CT, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- More than six million Americans are living with Alzheimer's. The Westport Weston Family YMCA will host an informative discussion by the Alzheimer's Association®, CT Chapter on Friday, October 27, 2023, from 11:30 AM-12:30 PM in their Schine Room.



This awareness presentation will speak about what the Alzheimer's Association® does, what resources it provides, and ways to be involved with the organization. Participants will gain valuable tips by discussing 2023 Alzheimer's Disease Facts & Figures, Healthy Behaviors for Your Brain, Alzheimer's impact on the workplace, the Effects of full-time caregivers, and more.



The WWFY welcomes everyone to this free educational discussion; RSVP online today by visiting .



If you have any questions, please contact Judy Samuels, Healthy Living Manager, via



About WWFY:



The Westport Weston Family YMCA is a non-profit organizations that enriches the community by developing and nurturing youth, promoting healthy living for all and fostering social responsibility. Our core values drive everything we do. By holding ourselves accountable to build character around our core values of caring, respect, honesty and responsibility, we build wholeness and wellness in spirit, mind and body for all.

Judy Samuels

Westport Weston YMCA

+1 2032268982



Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube