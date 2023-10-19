ATS Heat Sinks Offer Cooling For NVIDIA Jetson Modules For Embedded, Edge AI, And Robotics Applications

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

ATS has introduced Heat Sinks for Cooling NVIDIA Jetson Modules

Advanced Thermal Solutions, Inc. (ATS) has new heat sinks developed for cooling NVIDIA® JetsonTM modules, used in robotics, embedded, and edge AI applications.

NORWOOD, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Advanced Thermal Solutions, Inc. (ATS) has introduced a family of heat sinks developed specifically for cooling NVIDIA ® JetsonTM modules, widely used in robotics, embedded, and edge AI applications.Each straight-fin, black anodized, aluminum heat sink comes with mounting screws or with a steel leaf spring and screws for secure through-hole mounting onto a PCB. Hole pattern guides are included. A high-performance thermal interface material (TIM) is pre-assembled on the attachment side of the heat sink.The new heat sinks include passive (fanless) and active (fan-ready) options. Active heat sinks ship with hardware for attaching customer-selected fans to match performance needs. ATS includes a list of recommended fan suppliers.Thermal resistance of these heat sinks is as low as 0.21°C/W and varies by size and active or passive configuration.NVIDIA Jetson is a leading AI-at-the-edge computing platform with over a million developers. With pretrained AI models, software development kits and support for cloud-native technologies across the full Jetson lineup, manufacturers of intelligent machines and AI developers can build and deploy high-quality, software-defined features on embedded and edge devices targeting generative AI, robotics, AIoT, smart cities, healthcare, agriculture and farming, industrial applications, and more.The new ATS heat sinks are designed to safeguard component life and performance of the full NVIDIA Jetson lineup of modules, from the high-performance NVIDIA Jetson AGX OrinTM to the compact yet powerful Jetson NanoTM series. ATS heat sinks for NVIDIA Jetson modules are available through Arrow Electronics and other authorized ATS distributors.For more information about ATS heat sinks for NVIDIA Jetson modules, including individual CAD files, visit QATS or contact Advanced Thermal Solutions, Inc. at (1) 781-769-2800 or by email: .######About Advanced Thermal SolutionsAdvanced Thermal Solutions, Inc. (ATS), headquartered in Norwood, MA, was founded in 1989 as a design-services company. After more than 30 years in this market, ATS has evolved into a company that designs and manufactures industry leading thermal management solutions for the electronics market. ATS products are designed to provide the market with enabling cooling solutions in air, liquid, and refrigeration. ATS' patented and standard products include heat sinks, liquid cold plates, heat pipes, vapor chambers, refrigeration systems, liquid cooling systems, air filtration, and a unique class of research quality thermal testing instruments. All ATS products are supported by three state-of-the-art laboratories, manufacturing facilities, and highly trained engineering staff, providing design and product development services to the market. ATS has engineering and software development offices in the U.S. and India. They have a manufacturing center in the US, strategic partnerships with global manufacturers, and a global distribution center in China. ATS' unique and patented products are sold through a strong network of tier-one international distributors.Customer support for ATS products is provided by a global team of sales representatives. Learn more at or email .

Norman Quesnel

Advanced Thermal Solutions

+1 5082696332

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube