Modern Home Steps From Venice Beach And Abbot Kinney To Auction Via Concierge Auctions

513 Grand Boulevard | Venice, CA

Masterpiece of urban architecture by Coop Himmelb(l)au

Bulthaup kitchen with premier fixtures and appliances

Stunning rooftop deck for entertaining with an ocean breeze

Ideal location steps from Venice Beach and Abbot Kinney Blvd

In cooperation with Sandra Miller of Engel & Völkers Santa Monica, 513 Grand Boulevard is set to auction in November.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Moments from Venice Beach, 513 Grand Boulevard is currently listed for $4.9 million and set to auction with No Reserve in cooperation with Sandra Miller of Engel & Völkers Santa Monica. Bidding is scheduled to open 3 November and will be available via Concierge Auctions' online marketplace, conciergeauctions , allowing buyers to bid digitally from anywhere in the world. Starting bids are expected between $1 million to $3 million.

As the first project in the United States built by Viennese architects, Coop Himmelb(l)au, this astounding project weaves sculptural form into everyday living. The drama of the exterior's concrete, glass, and structural steel gives way to the elegance throughout the interior. An open floor plan and Bulthaup kitchen offer the perfect venue for entertaining. The floor plan's direct connections to the outdoors embrace its oceanview location. Marvel at the organic-form sculptural shelving installation, natural wood ceilings, and the play of natural light throughout each room. The roof deck is the perfect spot to enjoy cocktails and a cool ocean breeze.

Trendy Windward Circle embodies upscale Venice: an urban escape with a combination of contemporary architecture and restored original homes. Venice is known for its beaches, with renowned Venice Beach just steps from 513 Grand Boulevard. Nearly three miles of coastline and 238 acres of Pacific Ocean beach draw locals and visitors alike to one of L.A.'s most popular hotspots. Posh Abbot Kinney Boulevard boasts a collection of independent boutiques, restaurants, and nightlife.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the world's largest luxury real estate auction marketplace, with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. Acquired by Sotheby's, the world's premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Anywhere Real Estate, Inc (NYSE: HOUS), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States, Concierge Auctions continues to operate independently, partnering with real estate agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury auctions for clients. For Sotheby's International Realty listings and companies, Concierge Auctions provides Sotheby's brand exclusivity as Sotheby's Concierge Auctions. Since inception in 2008, the firm has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction and conducted auctions in 46 U.S. states and 36 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and it has committed to build more than 300 homes through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback HomesTM, which funds new homes for families in need from every property the company sells. For more information, visit ConciergeAuctions.

