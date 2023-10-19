Badwater Tequila Soda Now Available At Booker Across The UK

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Badwater Premium Ready To Drink Tequila Soda

Badwater drinks are growing rapidly as the ready to drink market surges in the UK

As the Ready-To-Drink (RTD) market continues to surge in the UK, Badwater's distinctive Tequila Soda range is now stocked in Booker stores nationwide.

- Dan Spurr, Founder of Badwater DrinksLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- As the Ready-To-Drink (RTD) market continues to surge in the UK, Badwater is thrilled to announce its latest milestone: its distinctive Tequila Soda range is now stocked in Booker stores nationwide.In a market where adaptability and innovation reign, tequila and RTDs have emerged as the champions. From 2018 to 2022, tequila cemented itself as the UK's fastest-growing white spirit, boasting a staggering 27% growth. But the RTD market eclipsed even that impressive figure, skyrocketing by 48% over the same period.Recent studies reveal the shifting preferences of UK consumers: a notable four in 10 adults in the UK are now enjoying RTDs. The allure of RTDs is evident, with 36% of adults viewing them as a preferable alternative to cocktails and mixed drinks from pubs, bars, or restaurants. This sentiment is even more pronounced among the younger demographic, with a considerable 47% of those aged 18 to 34 echoing the sentiment.Badwater, known for its vibrant and edgy branding, embodies this seismic shift in drinking culture. By blending the rich traditions of tequila with the modern appeal of RTDs, Badwater Tequila Soda offers a unique and irresistible proposition to consumers."We're delighted to partner with Booker to bring our Tequila Soda range to even more consumers across the UK," said Dan Spurr, Founder of Badwater Drinks. "In a landscape dominated by a desire for convenience, quality, and fresh flavours, we're confident our range will resonate with those looking to elevate their drink choices."About Badwater:Badwater is a bold, edgy, and modern Tequila Soda brand that embodies the spirit of summer street parties with a touch of Mexican vibes. Rising as a distinctive player in the UK's booming Ready-To-Drink (RTD) market, Badwater captures the essence of a rebellious and fun-loving lifestyle. With flavours like Pineapple, Lime, and Strawberry, it's designed for those who crave exciting drink experiences, resonating especially with an audience aged 20-35 that values music, art, and lively social scenes.

Calvin Innes

Innes Agency

+44 20 8058 4605

email us here