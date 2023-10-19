SEDA Experts Expands Its Energy Expert Witness Practice

(MENAFN- iCrowdNewsWire) New York, NY, October 19, 2023 – SEDA Experts LLC, a leading expert witness firm providing world-class financial expert witness services, announced today that Robin Shoemaker joined the firm as Managing Director.

“Robin's wealth of knowledge in the field of energy and equities research is an important addition to the SEDA panel of experienced professionals,” said Damiano Colnago, Managing Partner at SEDA Experts.

Robin Shoemaker has over 30 years of experience in equity research focused on the oil and gas industry. Robin's tenure in energy research started at Lehman Brothers and included a two-year assignment as co-head of Asia Equity Research in Hong Kong. At Bear Stearns, Robin served as a Managing Director covering the oilfield services industry. Robin's career continued at Citi Investment Research and later at KeyBanc Capital Markets becoming a leading authority in the oil industry research and technology .

His career was launched in Houston, Texas with Global Marine, Inc, an offshore drilling services company. His market research on the relatively young offshore drilling industry caught the attention of EF Hutton's equity research director, who offered him a position as oilfield services analyst at that firm.

From there Robin went on to work at Lehman Brothers, where he became the senior analyst covering the major integrated oil companies. At Lehman he gained recognition multiple times as an all-star analyst on Institutional Investor's All-America Research Team. He was also listed multiple times in the Wall Street Journal's annual“Best of the Street” analyst rankings. He was cited by the WSJ specifically for stock picking skill and accuracy of earnings estimates. Robin's 13-year tenure at Lehman included a two-year assignment as co-head of Asia Equity Research at the firm's Hong Kong office.

Later Robin was recruited by Bear Stearns to be a Managing Director in equity research covering the oilfield services industry. During his years at Bear Stearns Robin produced thought-leading research and was again recognized in Institutional Investor's annual survey of leading analysts. He became known for his strong relationships with senior oil industry executives. During his years at Bear Stearns the energy research team was ranked as best on the street by many of the firm's institutional clients.

Robin's career in equity research continued at Citi Investment Research and later at KeyBanc Capital Markets. With each of these firms he served as senior analyst for the oil services and equipment industry. During his time at these banks the“shale revolution” sparked a resurgence in the U.S. oil and gas industry and Robin became a leading authority on the technologies for drilling and completing wells in shale reservoirs. As investors clamored for information and insights into the potential of shale drilling, Robin responded with timely research and arranged field trips for investors to see the shale operations firsthand.

Currently Robin is Adjunct Professor of Finance at Adelphi University where he teaches courses in Investment Analysis, Portfolio Management, and Entrepreneurial Finance. From time to time he performs short-term consulting assignments for energy companies in Houston.