Hago Energetics Benefit Corporation Wins Carbon Development Initiative Grant Award

CAMARILLO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Hago Energetics in Camarillo, California has won a $350,000 Carbon Development Initiative (CDI) Grant Award provided by the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) and administered by Columbia University. This award is for deploying a pilot in New York State to convert carbon dioxide and methane from a dairy farm to green methanol. Methanol is a versatile chemical used to make a large variety of products such as plastics, adhesives, paints and fabrics.Hago Energetics aims to help farms become more profitable by converting farm waste to valuable products like green hydrogen and green methanol. These products are designed to be carbon negative, sustainable and competitive with fossil fuel-derived products. This award will further the commercialization of our technology.Hago Energetics values are based on integrity, boldness, innovation, and social responsibility. Our mission is to contribute to reversing global warming and to leave a habitable planet for future generations.. We strive for sustainable and responsible ecological impacts with our technology. If you wish to discuss funding or partnership opportunities, please reach out toAbout CDIThe Carbontech Development Initiation at Columbia University aims to connect a“global ecosystem of academic philanthropic, business, and government actors to fill related incubation, personnel, and financial gaps, and cultivates informed and active investment, industrial, and policy initiatives.” CDI has support from the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority to expand the carbon tech market to improve our carbon footprint.About Hago EnergeticsHago Energetics is a startup dedicated to reducing emissions around the world. We have won awards from the California Energy Commission, NASA and NYSERDA. Our primary focus is converting waste products to carbon negative fuels.

Wilson Hago

Hago Energetics Benefit Corporation

