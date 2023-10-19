Bhmsh, An AI Based“Shell” Enables Friendly Linux Command Line Access For Everyone

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) – Free, easy to install, Open Source, lets DevOps enable AI powered bash shell

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Business Handyman, LLC, announced the immediate availability of BHMsh, a Command Line Interface (“CLI”) tool that can be installed in any personal, SMB, or enterprise level Linux system. Users can type in ssh or terminal bash requests, in human language, and have the requests securely converted to a bash shell script which will be executed in a DevOps monitored environment.

Said Collin Hinson, Director of Technology at Business Handyman and primary author of` BHMsh:“I felt that Python was the best choice for implementing this tool because it is the most widely used scripting language for DevOps people and is growing in AI. Python is a complete computer language so our DevOps friends don't have to spend a lot of time learning something new.”

BHMsh operates as a CLI that can even be used as the primary login shell for a user. Its main purpose is to let end-users describe something to do in the terminal aka bash shell and have BHMsh create a shell script to run complex foreground and background tasks that are not easy to do from a graphical interface. The source codes are available for free on GitHub via an MIT License. There is no charge to use BHMsh but the user must have a valid Open AI API key.

Most support for BHMsh is available for free by asking BHMsh itself and with paid human support available via the integrated quote system on the Business Handyman website.

About Business Handyman, LLC. Started in 2023, the company is focused on consulting services where AI is a central part. On staff at Business Handyman, LLC are full stack developers, marketing experts, and have area expertise in a variety of fields. The contents of this press release may be used in whole or part for reporting in news, blogs, and social media.

