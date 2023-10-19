Faces Of AI: Japio CEO Francis Kanneh Sues Databox For Patent Infringement

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, October 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Businesses generate more data than ever, increasing demand for data-driven insights. Data collection, analysis, and interpretation are crucial for both company and marketing decisions. Data helps firms detect trends, predict outcomes, and make efficient strategic decisions. By tracking KPIs from multiple sources in one location and comparing them to past and future data, businesses can make data-driven choices.Marketers can use Japio's patented technology prediction metrics, readymade dashboards, data transformation rules to make the job easier and predict accurate results. Predict future outcomes, uncover risks and opportunities for your business. Build the desired dashboard with predictions in minutes using our ready to use dashboard templates. If you don't find the required dashboards in our gallery, you can request it and we will build it.“After talking to DataBox CEO Pete for months and not having a deal done I've decided to file the lawsuit for patent infringement. As a black founder it is hard to raise funding from investors. Put into perspective they've raised $5M according to Crunchbase we haven't even raised a 10th of that. It is important that I protect my intellectual property. As AI/ML continues to be a growing trend in marketing and the world I believe more people will infringe on the pre-built forecasting templates.”- Japio CEO, Francis KannehFind more details on the patent here:Case Number: 1:2023cv12200

