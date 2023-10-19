Smith And Associates Announces Exciting Job Openings At Poland, Ohio Location

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Smith and Associates CEO, Eric Kaasa, Announces Job Openings in Poland, Ohio for Positions Ranging from Entry Level Customer Service to Vice President

POLAND, OH, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Smith and Associates, a leading nation-wide firm, is thrilled to announce a series of job openings at its Poland, Ohio location. As the company continues to grow and expand its operations, it seeks dedicated professionals to join its dynamic team. These positions offer exciting career opportunities for individuals with a passion for innovation, commitment to excellence, and a drive to make a meaningful impact in their roles.Smith and Associates is recognized for its dedication to providing high-quality service to clients worldwide. With a strong commitment to growth and innovation, the company is now looking to expand its team with the following key positions:1. Vice President of Business Development: Smith and Associates is seeking an experienced professional to lead its business development efforts, spearheading new opportunities and strategic partnerships.2. Sales Manager: The company is looking for a highly motivated Sales Manager to drive sales initiatives and grow the customer base.3. Software Developer: Smith and Associates is in search of a talented Software Developer to help shape the technology that powers its industry-leading solutions.4. Database Engineer: The Database Engineer role offers a chance to work with cutting-edge database technology and play a critical part in managing data infrastructure.5. Attorney Assistant: Smith and Associates is looking for a dedicated and organized individual to assist its legal team in providing top-notch legal support.6. Customer Service Representatives: Customer service representatives with a passion for delivering exceptional customer experiences are encouraged to apply. In depth training is provided, so entry level workers are encouraged to apply. Both English and Spanish speakers are desired.Eric Kaasa, CEO of Smith and Associates, expressed his enthusiasm for the company's growth and the job opportunities it presents: "We are excited to announce these job openings at our Poland, Ohio location. Smith and Associates is committed to fostering an environment of growth and innovation, and we believe these positions will play a crucial role in our continued success. We welcome talented individuals who are looking to make a difference and join a company that values excellence and customer satisfaction."To apply for any of these positions, interested candidates are encouraged to email to learn more about the roles and submit their applications. Smith and Associates offers a competitive salary, comprehensive benefits package, and a supportive work environment.

