Stocks In Play

10/19/2023 - 10:34 AM EST - Yellow Pages Limited : Has approved a distribution to the Company's shareholders of approximately $50 million by way of a share repurchase from all shareholders pursuant to a statutory arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia). The arrangement will be effected pursuant to a plan of arrangement which provides that the Company will repurchase from Shareholders pro rata an aggregate of 4,440,497 common shares at a purchase price of $11.26 per share, which represents the volume weighted average price for the five consecutive trading days ending the trading day immediately prior to October 19. Yellow Pages Limited shares T.Y are trading unchanged at $11.35.

