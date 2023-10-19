(MENAFN- Baystreet) Five Top Real Estate Stocks to Hold for the Next Decade

The real estate market is on the verge of a historic boom. In fact, according to the National Association of Realtors, existing home sales cold run 15.5% higher in 2024. New home sales could climb another 13.9%, with housing starts forecasts to run another 5.4%. Better, according to analysts at Research and Markets, the global real estate market could grow at a CAGR of 5.2% through 2030 to $5.85 trillion. That projected growth means real estate could be one of the most attractive opportunities in New Year 2024. Better, it's creating big opportunity for companies, such as La Rosa Holdings (NASDAQ: LRHC), eXp World Holdings (NASDAQ: EXPI), CBRE Group (NYSE: CBRE), FRP Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: FRPH), and Realty Income (NYSE: O).

With regards to La Rosa Holdings, the company has been attracting new agents at an impressive rate – thanks to its agent-centric commission model where the agent keeps 100% of their commission. Even better, the company's strategy has been to drive exponential growth through rollup expansion, which has allowed it to take advantage of the changing agency model trends taking place in the rea estate industry.

La Rosa Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: LRHC) is Also Quickly Expanding its Reach

Most recently, La Rosa Holdings Corp., a holding company for five agent-centric, technology-integrated, cloud-based, multi-service real estate companies, today announced that it has acquired a controlling interest in the Company's franchisee - Horeb Kissimmee Realty, LLC located in Kissimmee, Florida.

Kissimmee generated revenue of $10.8 million and had positive net income in 2022. The franchisee provides residential and commercial real estate brokerage services. It also provides coaching and support services to agents on a fee basis.

Joe La Rosa, CEO of the Company, commented,“We are executing on our planned roll-up strategy of acquiring profitable franchisees. We believe that this acquisition when combined with the previous acquisition of La Rosa Realty Lake Nona, Inc., will double our top-line revenue. We have several other acquisitions in the pipeline, and we expect both our top-line and bottom-line revenue to improve considerably as our current infrastructure is set up to support five times our current agent count.”

“We believe our brokerage model is unique when compared to many of our competitors in our local market. It is agent centric with 100% commission and it also provides real estate brokers and sales agents who are seeking financial independence with a turnkey solution and support in growing their brokerages while they fund their own businesses. This enables us to maintain a low fixed-cost business model with several recurring revenue streams, yielding relatively high margins and cash flow. We also offer proprietary technology, training, and support to our agents at a minimal cost to them which we believe is one of the best packages offered in the industry.”

Other related developments from around the markets include:

eXp World Holdings announced the launch of 'eXp Exclusives ', a cutting-edge platform that offers eXp agents and their clients access to a broad geographic network of on-and-off market listings. Participating agents in the United States and Canada will now be able to share off-market and pre-market listings with other eXp agents and clients through a mobile app, powered by Zenlist. eXp Exclusives is free to eXp Realty agents, and will also house all eXp Realty active MLS listings. In addition -- in many markets, eXp agents and their clients will also be able to access all MLS listings in Zenlist's collaborative platform.

CBRE Group announced a strategic partnership with Emitwise , a leading carbon accounting software provider, to collect greenhouse gas emissions (GHG) data from its supply chain and provide carbon accounting capabilities to its suppliers. As part of the partnership, CBRE will make a strategic investment in Emitwise. "Decarbonizing supply chains requires breakthroughs in using technology and data in new ways to simplify the challenges of managing complex value chains," said Robert Bernard, CBRE Chief Sustainability Officer. "We are excited to partner with Emitwise to help our clients reduce their carbon impact and support our efforts to decarbonize our own supply chain."

FRP Holdings Inc. executed an agreement with Steuart Investment Company (SIC) and MidAtlantic Realty Partners (MRP) for the development of up to ten mixed-use projects in the Capitol Riverfront and Buzzard Point submarkets of Washington, DC. These projects will come from four parcels of land owned by SIC, phases III and IV of The Company's Riverfront on the Anacostia Development, the site currently leased to Vulcan Materials in Buzzard Point, and the existing mixed use multifamily/retail assets (Dock 79, The Maren, and The Verge) owned by The Company and MRP in the Capitol Riverfront and Buzzard Point submarkets. Upon completion and stabilization, these projects will comprise over 3 million square feet of mixed-use development including 3,000 residential units and 150,000 square feet of retail.

Realty Income announced that it has declared the 640th consecutive common stock monthly dividend. The dividend amount of $0.256 per share, representing an annualized amount of $3.072 per share, is payable on November 15, 2023 to stockholders of record as of November 1, 2023. The ex-dividend date for November's dividend is October 31, 2023.

Legal Disclaimer / Except for the historical information presented herein, matters discussed in this article contains forward-looking statements that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such statements. Winning Media is not registered with any financial or securities regulatory authority and does not provide nor claims to provide investment advice or recommendations to readers of this release. For making specific investment decisions, readers should seek their own advice. Winning Media is only compensated for its services in the form of cash-based compensation. Pursuant to an agreement Winning Media has been paid three thousand five hundred dollars for advertising and marketing services for La Rosa Holdings Corp. by La Rosa Holdings Corp. We own ZERO shares of La Rosa Holdings Corp. Please click here for disclaimer.

Contact:

Ty Hoffer

Winning Media

281.804.7972

[email protected]