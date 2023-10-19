Russian-Chinese Energy Business Forum Provides Constructive Dialogue - Putin

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent greetings to
participants, organizers and guests of the fifth Russian-Chinese
Energy Business Forum, noting that the event provides a direct
constructive dialogue between representatives of relevant
government agencies, Azernews reports, citing
TASS.
Relations of comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation
between Moscow and Beijing have reached an unprecedented high level
and continue to develop dynamically, with one of the key components
of these relations being "energy cooperation, which is becoming
increasingly active and multidimensional," according to the message
published on the Kremlin's website.
"Major bilateral projects in the oil and gas sector and in
peaceful nuclear energy are being consistently implemented. The
volume of Russian energy supplies to Chinese consumers is growing
accordingly. We are jointly developing technological innovations
aimed at improving the efficiency of raw materials production,
processing and transportation, as well as at ensuring their
environmental safety," Putin pointed out.
The Russian-Chinese Energy Business Forum plays a significant
role in promoting mutually beneficial cooperation, "which provides
a direct constructive dialogue between representatives of relevant
government agencies, business and expert circles in the two
countries," he said.
"I am confident that during this
forum you will thoroughly discuss the most pressing issues on the
industry agenda and outline new, promising forms of co-operation,"
the Russian president stressed.
