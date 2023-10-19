Russian-Chinese Energy Business Forum Provides Constructive Dialogue - Putin

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent greetings to participants, organizers and guests of the fifth Russian-Chinese Energy Business Forum, noting that the event provides a direct constructive dialogue between representatives of relevant government agencies, Azernews reports, citing TASS.

Relations of comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation between Moscow and Beijing have reached an unprecedented high level and continue to develop dynamically, with one of the key components of these relations being "energy cooperation, which is becoming increasingly active and multidimensional," according to the message published on the Kremlin's website.

"Major bilateral projects in the oil and gas sector and in peaceful nuclear energy are being consistently implemented. The volume of Russian energy supplies to Chinese consumers is growing accordingly. We are jointly developing technological innovations aimed at improving the efficiency of raw materials production, processing and transportation, as well as at ensuring their environmental safety," Putin pointed out.

The Russian-Chinese Energy Business Forum plays a significant role in promoting mutually beneficial cooperation, "which provides a direct constructive dialogue between representatives of relevant government agencies, business and expert circles in the two countries," he said.

"I am confident that during this forum you will thoroughly discuss the most pressing issues on the industry agenda and outline new, promising forms of co-operation," the Russian president stressed.