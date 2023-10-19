Central Bank Says Regulatory Framework Of Mortgage-Covered Bond Noted For EU Compliance

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The National Bank of Georgia on Thursday said an annual
publication of the European Covered Bond Council had confirmed the
compliance to European Union legislation of the country's
regulatory framework of mortgage-covered bonds, Azernews reports, citing Agenda.
The central bank also said it was invited to a meeting of a
working group of European supervisors of mortgage bonds, hosted
earlier this month in Austria and organised by the association of
commercial banks issuing German mortgage bonds.
