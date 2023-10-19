Russian-North Korean Relations Reach Strategic Level - Lavrov

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Following the September meeting between the Russian and North
Korean leaders, relations between the two countries have ascended
to a qualitatively new, strategic level, Russian Foreign Minister
Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday, Azernews reports,
citing TASS.
"After the landmark summit between President [of Russia
Vladimir] Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at the
Vostochny spaceport on September 13, we can say confidently that
these relations have reached a qualitatively new, strategic level,"
Lavrov, who is visiting North Korea, said at the beginning of talks
with North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui.
The Russian minister recalled that 75 years ago the former
Soviet Union was the first to recognize the young Korean state
after its liberation from Japan's colonial domination and after
that helped North Korea develop its national economy, science,
culture, and education. "We will always remember the priceless
contribution to the development of our relations that was made my
Comrade Kim Il Jung and later by Comrade Kim Jong Il," Lavrov
stressed.
The top North Korean diplomat, in turn, noted that "frequent
meetings between the two countries' foreign ministers, which help
strengthen friendly ties, serve as a proof that North
Korean-Russian bilateral relations, which have a long history of
friendship, are demonstrating development dynamic, developing
vigorously."
She added that her talks with her visiting Russian counterpart
"will become an important stage in terms of the implementation of
the agreements" reached by Kim and Putin in September.
