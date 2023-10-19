Azerbaijan, Armenia, Russia Georgia's Top Trading Partners In January-September

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijan, Armenia and Russia were the top trading partners of
Georgia in its total external trade turnover between January and
September, preliminary data from the National Statistics office of
Georgia shows, Azernews reports.
Georgia's exports to Azerbaijan amounted to $632.7 million, with
figures for Armenia at $601.5 million and Russia at $511.8 million,
while the top markets by imports were Turkey ($1.86 billion), the
United States ($1.39 billion) and Russia ($1.36 billion).
The top export items were the following:
Motor vehicles - $1.56 billion (34.0%) Copper ores and concentrates - $438.1 million (9.5%) Wine of fresh grapes - $193.5 million (4.2%)
The three top import commodities included:
Motor vehicles - $2.28 billion (20.2 percent of the total
imports) Petroleum and petroleum oils - $816.4 million (7.2%) Medicaments put up in measured doses - $392.4 million
(3.5%)
Overall, Georgia's external trade turnover amounted to $15.91
billion between January and February - a 16.5 percent increase
compared to the same period of 2022.
The value of exports rose by 12.7 percent and equalled $4.60
billion, while imports also grew by 18.2 percent and reached $11.30
billion.
