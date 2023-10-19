Net Increase Of 1.15 Mn Job Contracts In Jan-July Period In Italy

(MENAFN- AzerNews) INPS said 5,063,000 new job contracts were activated by private-sector employers in Italy in the first seven months of 2023, while 3,909,000 contracts were terminated for a net increase of 1.154 million, Azernews reports, citing ANSA.

The pensions and security agency said that the number of new job contracts was actually down by 0.6% with respect to the same period in 2022.

But the number of jobs terminated decreased even more, by 2%, in year-on-year terms.