German Companies To Receive Benefits For Investing In Uzbekistan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) German businesses will be able to count on receiving benefits
when investing in Uzbekistan, the German publication Deutsche Welle
reports, Azernews reports, citing Kun news
agency.
Germany included Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan and Georgia on a list of
34 selected countries with which the government will encourage
economic cooperation through preferential investment
guarantees.
“Those destination countries that have good preconditions for
German companies, but have so far received less attention from
them, will be encouraged,” the German Ministry of Economic Affairs
and Climate Protection explained.
Thus, the German government wants to reduce dependence on China
by making it attractive for German companies to operate in
alternative markets.
Moreover, the Federal Ministry of Economic Affairs and Climate
Protection has changed the rules for providing guarantees to German
companies that issue loans for projects to develop foreign mineral
deposits. If previously benefits were provided only directly for
the extraction of raw materials, now they extend to their
processing.
Deutsche Welle believes that an expanded loan guarantee
mechanism is of interest to Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan, which are
rich in natural resources.
MENAFN19102023000195011045ID1107273521
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.