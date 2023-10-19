Erciyes-2023 Exercises Take Place In Kayseri


(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijan Army servicemen are taking part in the Erciyes-2023 exercises held in Kayseri, Türkiye. The tasks assigned at the exercises involving the special forces of the Azerbaijan Naval Forces are being successfully accomplished, Azernews reports.

At the Erciyes-2023 exercises, the main attention is paid to ensuring combat interoperability during servicemen's interaction, exchanging experience, and increasing professionalism, as well as further improving the knowledge and skills of military personnel.

