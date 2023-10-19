Erciyes-2023 Exercises Take Place In Kayseri

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijan Army servicemen are taking part in the Erciyes-2023
exercises held in Kayseri, Türkiye. The tasks assigned at the
exercises involving the special forces of the Azerbaijan Naval
Forces are being successfully accomplished, Azernews reports.
At the Erciyes-2023 exercises, the main attention is paid to
ensuring combat interoperability during servicemen's interaction,
exchanging experience, and increasing professionalism, as well as
further improving the knowledge and skills of military
personnel.
