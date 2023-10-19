ATACMS Supplies To Ukraine To Continue, Expand - Kuleba

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine has agreed with the United States to have long-range ATACMS missiles supplied on a permanent basis.

This was stated by the Minister for Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba, who spoke on the air of a morning show on 1+1 TV, Ukrinform reports.

He answered affirmatively to the question of whether confirmation of the first ATACMS launch means that Ukraine will receive them on a permanent basis and that the volume of such supplies will increase.

The head of Ukrainian diplomacy also stressed that it was a direct result of the arrangement between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and his American counterpart Joe Biden, reached in Washington during their personal meeting late September.

“Then, if you read the presidential speech between the lines after he met with Biden, you would see that a very important decision was made, and it could only be this one, among all other important ones, so we thank the United States for following up on the arrangements and for strengthening our firepower,” Kuleba said.

As reported, in early October, U.S. President Joe Biden said that everything that the president of Ukraine requested for Ukraine in terms of longer-range ATACMS capabilities, has been fulfilled.

On Tuesday, October 17, Ukraine's special operations forces ran a successful Operation Dragonfly, striking Russian military airfields in temporarily captured Berdiansk and Lugansk. Shortly after the strikes, President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed the first use of ATACMS against enemy targets.