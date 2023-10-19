Development Of Military Education Priority For Coming Years - Shmyhal

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The development of military education is a priority for the government in the coming years.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal wrote about this on Telegram following a meeting with the Ministry of Education, the Ministry of Economy, the Ministry of Digital Transformation and the Ministry of Finance, which discussed the implementation of education projects in the country, Ukrinform reported.

"Special attention is paid to military education. This is a priority for the coming years. We also see a growing demand for vocational and professional education. In the future, our country will need such specialists to rebuild, so we will do our best to facilitate their training," Shmyhal said.

According to him, the participants discussed expanding opportunities for applicants. In addition to government orders, the introduction of grants is being considered. To fulfill the task of the last meeting, the Ministry of Economy is developing a labor market forecast. It will be used to formulate an actual government order, taking into account the needs of wartime.

Four out of 11al institutions survived in Izium

"I heard the report of the Ministry (of Education and Science - ed.). This year, another 500,000 children who had previously studied online went to school. We must be sure that they are guaranteed safety and all the necessary conditions for learning. For this purpose, we are actively arranging shelters and purchasing buses. Funds have been allocated for this," the Prime Minister added.

As reported, Denys Shmyhal has repeatedly emphasized that the issue of security will be a priority for many years after the end of the war, and the government is already forming a new system and approaches.