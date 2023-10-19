NBU: Ukraine Received About $34B In Loans, Grants Since Early 2023

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine has received about $34 billion in loans and grants from international partners since the beginning of 2023.

The relevant statement was made by the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“It is expected that international support will further continue, and the amount of financing will reach about $42 billion in 2024,” the report states.

A reminder that Ukraine has received more than EUR 113 billion in aid from international partners since the Russian invasion started.