Head Of State Signs Bill Increasing Budget Expenditures For 2023

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has signed bill No. 10038 on amendments to the Law of Ukraine 'On the State Budget of Ukraine for 2023' to increase funding for the security and defense sector and address priority issues in the amount of UAH 322.6 billion.

This is reported by Ukrinform, referring to the data published on the website of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine .

The draft bill 'On Amendments to the Law of Ukraine 'On the State Budget of Ukraine for 2023' Regarding Funding for the Security and Defense Sector and Addressing Priority Issues' was developed to further take urgent measures intended to counteract Russia's full-scale armed aggression against Ukraine and resolve other priority issues of the state.

In particular, according to the bill, budget expenditures will increase as follows: Defense Ministry – by UAH 211 billion; Internal Affairs Ministry – by UAH 79 billion; Social Policy Ministry – by UAH 16.5 billion; Foreign Affairs Ministry – by UAH 1.3 billion; Strategic Industries Ministry – by UAH 4.3 billion; Security Service of Ukraine – by UAH 4.2 billion; Main Intelligence Directorate – by UAH 2.5 billion; Education Ministry – by UAH 572 million; State Special Communications Service – by UAH 570 million; Foreign Intelligence Service – by UAH 500 million; State Security Administration – by UAH 230.5 million; Energy Ministry – by UAH 350 million; Economic Security Bureau – by UAH 219 million.

A reminder that, on October 6, 2023, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine endorsed amendments to Ukraine's state budget for 2023, increasing budget expenditures by UAH 322.6 billion.