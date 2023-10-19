Ambassador Does Not Rule Out Further Adjustments To Ukraine-Türkiye FTA

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Free Trade Agreement (FTA), which was signed by Ukraine and the Republic of Türkiye in early February 2022, is under the process of ratification at both sides now. Later, considering the war-related circumstances, the parties are likely to make adjustments and changes if needed.

The relevant statement was made by Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Türkiye to Ukraine Yağmur Ahmet Güldere in an interview with Ukrinform.

“We are in touch on this issue with relevant Ukrainian authorities. The agreement itself is under the process of ratification at both sides. Since the agreement has already been signed, I believe that we should prioritize ratification first,” the ambassador said.

In his words, in view of the extraordinary circumstances caused by the Russian invasion, it would be possible to make certain adjustments and changes to the agreement.

“When it comes to amending the agreement, we obviously see and understand that there are now extraordinary circumstances in Ukraine and the conditions are much more different compared to the time when this agreement was signed. But we do have the necessary tools in our hands to address this. This is not a static agreement. It has provisions that allow the parties to make adjustments and changes if needed,” Yağmur Ahmet Güldere noted.

He expressed confidence that Ukrainian and Turkish experts would be able to come to a mutual understanding in this regard.