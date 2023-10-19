Defense Forces Repel Enemy Assaults In Avdiyivka Direction, Near Maryinka

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) During the day, the Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled about half a hundred Russian attacks in six directions. Ukrainian aircraft launched 18 strikes on the invaders.

This is stated in the report by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published on Facebook .

In general, more than 70 combat engagements took place at the front during the day.

The offensive operation of the Defense Forces of Ukraine in Melitopol direction continues. In Bakhmut direction, Ukrainian defenders continue to conduct offensive (assault) actions.

The defenders inflict manpower and equipment losses on the Russian troops, exhausting the enemy along the entire front line.

During the day, Ukrainian aviation launched four strikes on enemy anti-aircraft missile systems, one – on a command post, and 13 more – on personnel, weapons and military equipment clusters.

Defenders also destroyed four Russian operational-tactical drones.

Missile units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine struck an enemy command post, two personnel, weapons and military equipment clusters, two TOS-1A Solntsepyok heavy flamethrower systems and 13 artillery systems.

During the day, the Russian army launched eight missile strikes, 48 airstrikes, 24 MLRS attacks on the positions of Ukrainian troops and populated settlements. In particular, at the beginning of the day, the invaders hit a civilian object in Mykolayiv with an Iskander-M ballistic missile and launched Shahed-136/131 combat drones in the south of Ukraine.

As a result of enemy attacks, civilians were killed and injured, private houses and apartment blocks, as well as other civilian infrastructure objects, were destroyed and damaged.

In Volyn and Polissia directions, the operational situation has not changed significantly, no signs of the formation of offensive groups have been detected. Certain units of the Armed Forces of Belarus perform tasks in the areas bordering Ukraine.

In Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna directions, Russia maintains a military presence in the border areas, continues to shell populated areas from its territory, and increases the density of mine-explosive barriers along the state border of Ukraine.

The Russian army shelled more than 10 settlements with artillery and mortars in these directions, including Sosnivka, Kostobobriv, Hremyach in Chernihiv region; Volfyne, Kyianytsia, Stepok, Novodmytrivka, Riasne in Sumy region; Odradne, Kolodiazne, Topoli in Kharkiv region.

In Kupyansk direction, the defense forces repelled more than 10 enemy attacks near Synkivka and Ivanivka in Kharkiv region and about 10 more attacks near Nadiya in Luhansk region.

Russian aircraft strikes were recorded in the areas of Petropavlivka, Podoly, Pishchane in Kharkiv region. About 15 settlements, including Synkivka, Ivanivka, Kyslivka, Krokhmalne, Pishchane, Berestove in Kharkiv region, came under the enemy artillery and mortar fire in this direction.

In Lyman direction, the defense forces repelled Russian attacks near Makiyivka in Luhansk region. About 20 settlements came under enemy mortar and artillery fire, including Bilohorivka in Luhansk region; Verkhniokamyanske, Spirne, Vyimka, Zvanivka, Rozdolivka in Donetsk region.

The Russians launched airstrikes in the areas of Spirne, Vyimka and Vesele in Donetsk region.

In Bakhmut direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled enemy attacks in the area of Klishchiyivka in Donetsk region. More than 25 settlements came under Russian mortar and artillery fire in this area, including Vasiukivka, Minkivka, Bohdanivka, Klishchiyivka, Andriyivka, and Kurdiumivka in Donetsk region.

In the areas of Klishchiyivka and Kurdiumivka, Russian troops also launched airstrikes.

In Avdiyivka direction, the Russians conducted unsuccessful assault operations with the support of aviation in the areas of Avdiyivka, Novokalynove, Stepove and Sieverne in Donetsk region. The Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled more than 10 enemy attacks there.

The invaders launched an airstrike near Berdychi, artillery and mortar attacks on more than 10 settlements, including Novokalynove, Ocheretyne, Avdiyivka, Opytne, Pervomayske and Nevelske in Donetsk region.

In Maryinka direction, Russian troops conducted unsuccessful assaults with the support of aviation in the area of Maryinka in Donetsk region. The Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled 11 enemy attacks there.

The Russians launched airstrikes in the areas of Oleksandropil and Novomykhaylivka in Donetsk region. The invaders attacked about 10 settlements in Maryinka direction with artillery and mortars. In particular, Krasnohorivka, Maryinka and Novomykhaylivka in Donetsk region came under enemy fire.

In Shakhtarske direction, Ukrainian defense forces repelled Russian attacks in the area of Zolota Nyva in Donetsk region. About 15 settlements came under enemy mortar and artillery fire, including Vodiane, Vuhledar, Prechystivka, Zolota Nyva, Blahodatne and Urozhayne in Donetsk region.

The Russian army launched airstrikes in the areas of Vuhledar and Pavlivka in Donetsk region.

In Zaporizhzhia direction, the invaders struck Robotyne and Novodanylivka areas from the air, and fired artillery and mortars at about 30 settlements, including Mala Tokmachka, Orikhiv, Robotyne, Kamyanske, Plavni, Prymorske in Zaporizhzhia region.

In Kherson direction, the Russian army launched airstrikes in the areas of Beryslav and Vesele in Kherson region. Kherson, Inzhenerne, Antonivka, Komyshany came under enemy artillery and mortar fire.