Zaluzhny Visits Soldiers Defending Avdiyivka

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valeriy Zaluzhny has stated that there are no simple areas of the front in war but only those where the situation is more difficult.

"There are no simple sections of the front in war. There are only those where it is more difficult. Now it is Avdiyivka. Here, the enemy does not stop trying to break through our defense lines and encircle the town. The enemy is actively using assault units, throwing a large number of armored vehicles, using aviation and artillery," Zaluzhny posted on Telegram .

According to him, despite everything, our soldiers continue to heroically repel attacks, destroying the enemy's manpower and equipment.

"With the commanders of the brigades performing tasks in Avdiyivka direction, we determined the sequence of our steps taking into account the constant change in the operational situation and discussed the priority needs of the units. Work was also carried out in Kupyansk direction, where the occupiers continue their offensive. Our boys and girls are firmly holding the defense in extremely difficult conditions," said the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

He also thanked each brigade, all defenders who are fighting for Ukraine.

A video showing Zaluzhny visiting the service members in the mentioned directions was posted on his Telegram channel.

As reported, the Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled about half a hundred Russian attacks in six directions during the day. Ukrainian aircraft launched 18 strikes on the invaders.

Video: CinC AF of Ukraine