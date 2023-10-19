Yermak, Metsola Discuss Implementation Of Ukrainian Peace Formula

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak had a phone conversation with President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola. The parties discussed the implementation of the Ukrainian Peace Formula.

“The Head of the President's Office and the President of the European Parliament focused on the implementation of the Ukrainian Peace Formula. Andriy Yermak invited the European Parliament to join the third meeting at the level of national security and foreign policy advisors,” the President's Office informs .

Yermak thanked the European Parliament and Roberta Metsola personally for leadership in supporting Ukraine.

The parties also discussed the current situation on the frontline and the importance of protecting Ukraine's civilian infrastructure, including energy infrastructure, in the face of constant terrorist attacks by Russia.

As noted, the interlocutors also exchanged views on the security situation in the Middle East and emphasized the importance of efforts to maximize the protection of civilians during hostilities.