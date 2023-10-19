New Caledonia Seeks Support On Azerbaijan's Initiative - New Caledonia Rep

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 19. New Caledonia is trying to find support for itself at the initiative of Azerbaijan, the representative of the New Caledonia, Kayizi Peer said at the press conference of the "Neocolonialism: Violation of Human Rights and Injustice" international conference, organized by the Baku Initiative Group, Trend reports.

"France is trying not to exclude our name from the list of colonized countries. At the initiative of Azerbaijan, we have gained access to the countries of the Non-Aligned Movement and ask for their support. Due to the fact that we did not participate in the previous referendum, we demand a second one. New Caledonia wants to enlist the support of the international community. We thank Azerbaijan for its efforts and ask for help in bringing this issue to the international community," Peer added.

The "Neocolonialism: Violation of Human Rights and Injustice" international conference, organized by the Baku Initiative Group, will be held in Baku on October 20.

The Baku Initiative Group (BIG) was established on July 6, 2023, in Baku by participants of the conference "Total Elimination of Colonialism" within the framework of the ministerial meeting of the Coordinating Bureau of the Non-Aligned Movement under the chairmanship of Azerbaijan.

BIG supports the fight for freedom of nations located in different regions of the world still suffering from colonization in the 21st century.