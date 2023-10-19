New Caledonia Seeks Support On Azerbaijan's Initiative - New Caledonia Rep

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 19. New
Caledonia is trying to find support for itself at the initiative of
Azerbaijan, the representative of the New Caledonia, Kayizi Peer
said at the press conference of the "Neocolonialism: Violation of
Human Rights and Injustice" international conference, organized by
the Baku Initiative Group, Trend reports.
"France is trying not to exclude our name from the
list of colonized countries. At the initiative of Azerbaijan, we
have gained access to the countries of the Non-Aligned Movement and
ask for their support. Due to the fact that we did not participate
in the previous referendum, we demand a second one. New Caledonia
wants to enlist the support of the international community. We
thank Azerbaijan for its efforts and ask for help in bringing this
issue to the international community," Peer added.
The "Neocolonialism: Violation of Human Rights and
Injustice" international conference, organized by the Baku
Initiative Group, will be held in Baku on October 20.
The Baku Initiative Group (BIG) was established on
July 6, 2023, in Baku by participants of the conference "Total
Elimination of Colonialism" within the framework of the ministerial
meeting of the Coordinating Bureau of the Non-Aligned Movement
under the chairmanship of Azerbaijan.
BIG supports the fight for freedom of nations located
in different regions of the world still suffering from colonization
in the 21st century.
