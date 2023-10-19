Azerbaijan Creates Company Within BP Project For Building Solar Power Station

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 19. A representative
office of the "Shafaq (Jabrayil) Solar Limited" energy company has
opened in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.
The State Tax Service under the Ministry of Economy of
Azerbaijan said the official representative of the company is
Robert Gary Jones (the date of state registration in Azerbaijan is
August 2, 2023).
The company is registered at the following address: Azerbaijan,
Jabrayil district, 1 Jabrayil-Minbashi road, 6th kilometer.
On June 4, 2022, the Ministry of Energy and BP signed an
addendum to the agreement concluded in June 2021 in order to take
the next steps for the joint implementation of the 240 MW solar
power plant project in Jabrayil. The document, signed in
Azerbaijan's Shusha within the framework of the Baku Energy Week,
reflects the measures that need to be taken to complete joint
activities on the implementation of the "Shafaq" solar power plant
project.
