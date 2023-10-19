Azerbaijan Creates Company Within BP Project For Building Solar Power Station


(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 19. A representative office of the "Shafaq (Jabrayil) Solar Limited" energy company has opened in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

The State Tax Service under the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan said the official representative of the company is Robert Gary Jones (the date of state registration in Azerbaijan is August 2, 2023).

The company is registered at the following address: Azerbaijan, Jabrayil district, 1 Jabrayil-Minbashi road, 6th kilometer.

On June 4, 2022, the Ministry of Energy and BP signed an addendum to the agreement concluded in June 2021 in order to take the next steps for the joint implementation of the 240 MW solar power plant project in Jabrayil. The document, signed in Azerbaijan's Shusha within the framework of the Baku Energy Week, reflects the measures that need to be taken to complete joint activities on the implementation of the "Shafaq" solar power plant project.

