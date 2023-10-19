Economic Expert Talks About Azerbaijani Mugan Bank's License Revocation

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 19. The revocation of
Azerbaijani Mugan Bank's license is not surprising, expert
economist Rashad Hasanov told Trend .
He noted that Mugan Bank's risky credit policy, the presence of
serious shortcomings in corporate governance and other reasons
raised questions about the bank's future activities.
"According to the structure of the loan portfolio, we can see
that consumer loans amounted to about 150 million manat ($88.2
million), and business loans - about 280 million manat ($164.7
million). This is not such a big figure in relation to the
22-23-billion manat ($12.9-$13.5 billion) portfolio. It does not
mean a big source of funding for businesses. In this regard, I
think that the withdrawal of the license from the bank will not
affect the country's banking sector," the expert said.
The license of Mugan Bank was revoked on October 19, 2023, by
the decision of the CBA Board dated October 18, 2023, in accordance
with Articles 16.1.6, 16.1.7, 16.1.9, 16.1.18, 57, and 61. 1 of the
Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On Banks" (the amount of total
capital is less than the minimum amount established by the
legislation for banks, the ratio of total capital adequacy is less
than 3 percent, the bank does not carry out its current activities
in a reliable and prudent manner, as well as due to inadequate
internal management and control procedures of the bank).
MENAFN19102023000187011040ID1107273502
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.