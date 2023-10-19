Turkish Parliament's Delegation Visits Azerbaijan's Shusha

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 19. The
delegation headed by the Secretary General of the Grand National
Assembly of Türkiye Talip Uzun visited Azerbaijan's Shusha on
October 19 as part of a visit to Azerbaijan, the Press and Public
Relations Department of the Milli Majlis (Parliament) of Azerbaijan
told Trend.
The delegation was accompanied by the head of the
Milli Majlis Staff Farid Hajiyev and other officials.
In addition, the members of the delegation were
informed about the history of Azerbaijan's Shusha, its condition
during the occupation, creative work carried out in the city under
the direct supervision of President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice
President Mehriban Aliyeva, restoration of historical monuments in
the city, future plans.
Afterward, the delegation got acquainted with an
exhibition of paintings dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the
great leader Heydar Aliyev.
The members of the delegation visited the Saatli
Mosque and Yukhari Govhar Agha Mosque, as well as Jidir Duzu,
examined the fortress walls of the city. At the Jidir Duzu, they
were informed that heroic Azerbaijani soldiers climbed up the steep
cliffs here and freed Shusha from the Armenian occupation at the
cost of their lives and blood.
Today, Jidir Duzu, as before the occupation, is a
venue for grandiose events.
