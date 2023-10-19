Azerbaijan's Azerpost Opens Branch In Khankendi

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 19. Azerbaijan's Azerpost postal service company opened its branch in Khankendi, the company told Trend .

On October 15, President Ilham Aliyev raised the State Flag of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Aghdara, Khankendi, on the territory of the Sarsang reservoir, in Khojaly, Asgaran, and Khojavend. Thus, the sovereignty of Azerbaijan was fully restored in all the territories of the country.

In order to ensure the provisions of the Trilateral Statement [signed by Azerbaijani, Armenian and Russian leaders following the 2020 second Karabakh war], suppression of large-scale provocations in Azerbaijan's Karabakh economic region, disarmament, and withdrawal of Armenian armed forces formations from the territories of Azerbaijan, localized anti-terrorist activities were carried out in the region.

Taking into account the appeal of the representatives of the Armenian population of Karabakh through the Russian peacekeeping contingent [temporarily stationed in Azerbaijan under the trilateral statement], an agreement was reached on September 20, 2023, at 13:00 (GMT+4) to cease anti-terrorist activities of a local nature under the following conditions: the formations of the armed forces of Armenia, Armenian illegal armed formations located in Azerbaijan's Karabakh region, lay down their weapons, leave their combat positions and military posts, and completely disarm; the formations of the armed forces of Armenia leave the territory of Azerbaijan; Armenian illegal armed groups are dissolved.