More Than 30 Countries To Take Part In Forum On Palestine In Egypt

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 19. More than 30 countries and representatives of three organizations will take part in the regional summit on Palestine, Trend reports.

According to information, the forum will be held in Egypt on October 21.

It is reported that at the moment, representatives of 31 states and three international organizations have been confirmed to participate in the forum. The forum is being held on the initiative of Egyptian President Abdulfattah al-Sisi.

It is noted that the regional summit will be attended by the leaders of Greece, Italy, Cyprus, Türkiye, most Arab states, including Bahrain, Iraq, Qatar and the United States. United Arab Emirates, Palestine and Saudi Arabia. The UN will be represented by Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.