Power Integrations Innoswitch3-TN Flyback Switcheric Family Featured By Future Electronics In THE EDGE

The new InnoSwitch3-TN family of ICs has the power to slash energy waste in appliance power supplies by 75%! The InnoSwitch3 IC family delivers simplicity, flexibility, and industry-leading efficiency in high-output-current designs. This is an advanced and innovative portfolio of flyback switcher ICs ideal for both isolated and non-isolated designs in a wide range of power supplies used in appliances, consumer products, and industrial applications.



The InnoSwitch3-TN family dramatically increases the efficiency of auxiliary power supplies and can achieve up to 90% full load efficiency, flat efficiency across the load range and very low no-load consumption with comprehensive safety features.



The InnoSwitch3-TN group features a small MinSOP package and a low number of external components, making the products ideal for compact designs.



THE EDGE is the latest e-newsletter from Future Electronics and is geared toward engineers and buyers looking for new or leading-edge products. THE EDGE comes out twice per month, and each edition features product information, datasheets and videos showcasing the most advanced new technology in a specific area, such as sensing, lighting, or automotive.



