ALL Accor Live Limitless Launches New Brand Campaign In India

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, India - ALL – Accor Live Limitless unveils its latest campaign, India All-ways on my mind, showcasing the enchanting beauty of India.



The new campaign invites travellers to embark on an extraordinary adventure through the mesmerizing beauty of India, promoting the country's rich food, culture, and architecture, alongside unforgettable experiences available to guests at over 50 hotels. The latest campaign is an extension of the regional activation, Asia – ALL-ways on my mind, showcasing Accor's commitment to providing exceptional hospitality experiences across Asia.



With a portfolio of exceptional hotels in India, including Pullman, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure and ibis, Accor ensures that every experience, whether it be adventurous or spiritual, is both comfortable and magical. Guests are invited to discover the wonders of India and experience the renowned hospitality offered by the group's renowned properties, where modern comforts and thoughtful amenities cater to their every need.



To enhance the travel experience, members of ALL - Accor Live Limitless, Accor's lifestyle loyalty programme, can enjoy up to 25% off their bookings, inclusive of breakfast, when reserving their stay at any of the group's properties through the website or mobile app. The membership also offers a range of benefits, including curated experiences, exclusive discounts, priority check-in, last-minute room booking, free upgrades, and more. With ALL – Accor Live Limitless, guests can indulge in the best of everything and create lasting memories.



Puneet Dhawan, Sr. Vice President of Operations - India and South Asia at Accor said, "India is a country that is full of life and love. From its flavourful cuisine, and beautiful destinations to its warm-hearted people and exceptional hospitality, there is an endless array of discoveries to be made, and through this campaign, we want India to ALL-ways be on your mind. We hope to welcome you to our incredible hotels in country and help to make memories that last a lifetime."



In addition to rewarding experiences, members of ALL - Accor Live Limitless can earn Rewards Points on every stay or dining experience at participating properties. These points can be redeemed for free nights at participating hotels, transferred to partners worldwide, or converted into unforgettable moments through Limitless Experiences such as concerts, sports matches and special dinner events.





