(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

Download logo



FIFA+ ( ) will live stream the quarter-finals of the African Football League ; Inaugural edition of the tournament will last for four weeks ; All last eight fixtures will take place between 20 and 25 October.

Which matches will be streamed live on FIFA+?

All quarter-final games from the new African Football League will be broadcast live on the FIFA+ platform. The first legs take place on 20, 21 and 22 October, while the return clashes are on 24 and 25 October.

Where will the matches be broadcast?

All AFL quarter-finals can we watched live on FIFA+ ( ).

In which territories will the games be available?

The African Football League quarter-finals will be available to watch live on FIFA+ worldwide except South Africa , the United Kingdom and Tanzania .

What is the African Football League?

The African Football League (AFL) is a brand-new competition born from a partnership between the Confederation of African Football (CAF) and FIFA. The inaugural edition of the tournament will bring together eight of the continent's most famous and successful teams, from all three African regional blocs.

Which teams are participating?

Al Ahly (Egypt), Esperance Sportive de Tunis (Tunisia) and Wydad AC (Morocco) are the clubs from the Northern region. The Central-West region is represented by Enyimba FC (Nigeria) and TP Mazembe (Democratic Republic of Congo). Mamelodi Sundowns FC (South Africa), Atletico Petroleos de Luanda (Angola) and Simba SC (Tanzania) represent the South-East region.

The AFL quarter-final schedule

First legs

All times are local time

Friday 20 October Simba SC v Al Ahly SC ( ) | 18:00, Benjamin Mkapa National Stadium

Saturday 21 October TP Mazembe v Esperance Sportive de Tunis ( ) | 15:00, Stade TP Mazembe

Petroleos de Luanda v Mamelodi Sundowns ( ) | 16:30, Estadio 11 de Novembro

Sunday 22 October Enyimba FC v Wydad AC ( ) | 19:00, Godswill Akpabio International Stadium

Second legs

Tuesday 24 October Al Ahly SC v Simba SC ( ) | 17:00, Cairo International Stadium

Mamelodi Sundowns v Petroleos de Luanda ( ) | 19:00, Loftus Versfeld Stadium

Wednesday 25 October Esperance Sportive de Tunis v TP Mazembe ( ) | 16:00, Hammadi Agrebi Stadium

Wydad AC v Enyimba FC ( ) | 19:00, Stade Mohammed V

This inaugural edition is a precursor to the full-fledged AFL competition which will bring together the 24 top-ranked African football clubs and which will begin in the 2024/25 season.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of FIFA.

Contact for African media:





