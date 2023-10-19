Security Deployment On All Roads Leading To Jordan Valley Areas Begins

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 19 (Petra)-- A security deployment on all roads leading to the Jordan Valley has begun, the Public Security Department (PSD) announced on Thursday.The department urged the public to adhere to gathering places, respond and cooperate with the PSD personnel deployed in the field.The department said that it will work in accordance with security plans that have been put in place to ensure compliance with orders and instructions issued, namely, with regard to determining the locations of gatherings, and preventing any of them in the border areas or any of the sites and places that may disrupt aspects of life or cause danger to citizens.The PSD affirmed its full commitment to preserving the rights of citizens and enabling them to express their opinions in a peaceful manner and in accordance with the provisions of the law.