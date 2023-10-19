Tourism Sector In Aqaba Sees Significant Increase

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Aqaba, Oct. 19 (Petra) - - AIDA BELLA, a tourist cruise ship carrying 1,982 tourists of different nationalities on board, has docked Thursday in the southern shores of Aqaba.According to Peter Marji, Director of Tourism Department at the Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority (ASEZA), the tourist program includes various trips within Aqaba, Wadi Rum, and Petra.Marji said on Friday, the tourist cruise ship (MEIN SCHIFF2), carrying on board (2,940) tourists of different nationalities, will also be received. Their tourism program includes trips to the Golden Triangle, Aqaba, Wadi Rum, and Petra.This trip, according to Marji, constitutes the firs for this cruise ship coming to Aqaba.Marji added that the tourism sector in Aqaba has seen remarkable growth recently in conjunction with the ASEZA's marketing plan to promote the Golden Triangle locally and internationally to turn Aqaba into a distinctive tourist destination and a tourist destination on the global tourism map.The Aqaba Cruise Ship Terminal has seen, since the beginning of this year, a noticeable increase in the number of cruise ships arriving there, amounting to (59) cruise ships with (71,526) tourists on board, according to the ASEZA's statistics.